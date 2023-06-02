“Brainless champions”: Did We Secure an Easy Victory by Playing the Top 5 Simplest Champions in the Game?

We Played the 5 Most Brainless Champs in the Game (Easiest Win Ever?)

Introduction

When it comes to playing League of Legends, there are certain champions that are known for being relatively easy to play. These champions are often referred to as “braindead” or “brainless” because they require little skill or strategy to use effectively. In this article, we decided to put this theory to the test by playing the 5 most brainless champs in the game and seeing if we could secure an easy win.

The Champs

The 5 champions we chose to play were:

Garen Master Yi Annie Miss Fortune Ashe

All of these champions are known for being relatively easy to play and can be picked up quickly by new players.

The Game

We played a normal game of League of Legends, with a team of 5 players each playing one of the chosen champions. Our opponents were a team of randomly matched players, and we had no idea what champions they would be playing.

The Results

To our surprise, we actually managed to secure an easy win with the brainless champions. Despite our opponents being a mix of experienced and new players, we were able to dominate the game from start to finish.

One of the reasons for our success was the simplicity of the champions we chose. With no complicated mechanics or combos to master, we were able to focus on basic gameplay strategies like farming, pushing lanes, and securing objectives.

Another reason for our success was the surprise factor. Our opponents likely weren’t expecting us to all pick such easy champions, and may have underestimated our abilities as a result.

The Pros and Cons of Brainless Champs

While playing brainless champs can certainly make for an easy win, there are pros and cons to consider when choosing to play these champions.

Pros:

Easy to learn and master

Less focus on mechanics and more on basic gameplay strategies

Can be a good choice for new players or those looking to improve their fundamentals

Less stressful to play, as there is less pressure to perform at a high level

Cons:

Can become boring to play over time, as there is little variation in gameplay

Limited potential for outplaying opponents or making flashy plays

May not be effective at higher levels of play, where opponents are more skilled and knowledgeable

Can contribute to a lack of diversity in the game, as everyone may be playing the same brainless champs.

Conclusion

In the end, playing brainless champs can certainly lead to an easy win in League of Legends. However, it’s important to weigh the pros and cons before deciding to use these champions. While they can be a good choice for new players or those looking to improve their fundamentals, they may not be effective at higher levels of play and can become boring over time.

Ultimately, the choice of champion comes down to personal preference and playstyle. Whether you prefer brainless champs or more complex champions, there is something for everyone in League of Legends.

