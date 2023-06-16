Braintree Police Chase Triggered by Stolen Car Results in Temporary High School Lockdown today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Thursday, a police chase in Braintree, MA ensued after officers noticed a stolen motor vehicle that was involved in a carjacking in another community. The car was being driven during a funeral procession, and officers decided to monitor the vehicle instead of stopping it immediately. Additional officers and detectives were called in to assist with the situation. A plan was made to stop the car after the services at Blue Hill Cemetery to lessen the danger to the public. However, when officers attempted to stop the vehicle inside the cemetery, the driver fled. The car crashed onto West Street after driving over the lawn, landscaping, and bushes in an attempt to escape. All five occupants fled the scene but were eventually taken into custody. Braintree High School briefly went into a shelter-in-place during the search. The operator of the vehicle was a juvenile and was charged with several offenses, including receiving a stolen motor vehicle and unlicensed operation. Other occupants were also charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

