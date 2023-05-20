Branch Manager of Hancock Mortgage Partners LLC in Rochester Hills MI, Corey Roediger, Passes Away

Corey Roediger: Remembering a Beloved Branch Manager

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Corey Roediger, Branch Manager at Hancock Mortgage Partners, LLC in Rochester Hills, MI. Corey was a beloved member of our team, with a passion for helping clients achieve their dreams of homeownership. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence and dedication to his work.

A Career in Mortgages

Corey began his career in the mortgage industry over a decade ago, and quickly established himself as a top performer. He joined Hancock Mortgage Partners, LLC in 2015, where he served as Branch Manager for the Rochester Hills office. Corey was known for his expertise in the mortgage process, and his ability to guide clients through every step of the homebuying journey.

A Passion for Helping Others

Corey’s success in the mortgage industry was driven by his passion for helping others. He had a genuine desire to see his clients succeed, and would go above and beyond to ensure that they received the best possible service. Corey was always willing to lend a listening ear and offer guidance, even outside of business hours.

A Beloved Member of our Team

Corey was not only a highly respected professional, but also a cherished member of our team. He was known for his infectious smile, his positive attitude, and his willingness to help others. Corey was a true leader, and his colleagues looked up to him as a role model in both his personal and professional life.

A Legacy of Excellence

Corey’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew him. However, his legacy of excellence and dedication will live on. He leaves behind a lasting impact on the mortgage industry, and on the countless clients whose lives he touched. We will remember Corey as a kind, compassionate, and talented professional who made a difference in the lives of so many.

A Final Farewell

As we say goodbye to Corey, we take comfort in the knowledge that he lived a full and meaningful life. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Corey’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

In Memory of Corey Roediger

Corey Roediger will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His impact on the mortgage industry was significant, and his legacy will continue to inspire us for years to come. Rest in peace, Corey.

