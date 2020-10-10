Brandi Redmond Death – Dead – Obituary : Brandi Redmond’s Mother in-law Dies From Car accident

My husbands beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best…so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time and I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt.

Repost from @girlisleptinmymakeup using @RepostRegramApp – This is our mom, Jill Marie Redmond. We spoke to her daily. To speak of her in past tense hurts beyond words. Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her. To know our mom was to love her. She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY. She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain.

We have not missed one week since we started this podcast journey. It has brought us joy and lots of growth and learning. But we are going to pause our podcast for now until we can talk and share with you again. Thank you for your love and support and it would mean so much to us for you to go listen to and share our episodes in the meantime. We even had the pleasure of having our mom on an episode.

In our mom’s honor, if you have a living parent please tell them how much you love and appreciate them, and hug your loved ones extra tight tonight and always. We love you. Shine bright and spread love and kindness.

Love & grace,

Lauren, Megan & Kristen