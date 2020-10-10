Brandi Redmond Death – Dead – Obituary : Brandi Redmond’s Mother in-law Dies From Car accident
My husbands beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best…so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time and I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt.
Repost from @girlisleptinmymakeup using @RepostRegramApp – This is our mom, Jill Marie Redmond. We spoke to her daily. To speak of her in past tense hurts beyond words. Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her. To know our mom was to love her. She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY. She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain.
We have not missed one week since we started this podcast journey. It has brought us joy and lots of growth and learning. But we are going to pause our podcast for now until we can talk and share with you again. Thank you for your love and support and it would mean so much to us for you to go listen to and share our episodes in the meantime. We even had the pleasure of having our mom on an episode.
In our mom’s honor, if you have a living parent please tell them how much you love and appreciate them, and hug your loved ones extra tight tonight and always. We love you. Shine bright and spread love and kindness.
Love & grace,
Lauren, Megan & Kristen
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
bearcattigermom’s wrote
Thinking of your poor husband as he must dig deep to understand this horrific tragedy and remains strong as your poor Brinkley heals
loveraelee’s wrote
I lost my father a month and a half ago.., there’s no words to explain the unbelief and pain. I am hurting for you.
neese85’s wrote
I’m so sorry about your mother in law and hope you’re beautiful daughter heals quickly
14h9 likesReply
anna.banana.hammock’s wrote
My parents have been beyond supportive. They have saved my life. They care for their grandchildren and they are the beat human beings alive. I thank God everyday for my family. God Bless you and your family, praying for you all
beatejordan’s wrote
Goodness, Goodness I am so deeply sorry. Your momma sounded like one hell of a woman. Cherish those sweet memories of her forever. RIP sweet momma.
chrissie_d_05 wrote
There are no words to make the pain go away. I lost my daddy suddenly in July and it still aches to the bones!!! I am truly sorry for your loss and pray for Brinkley speedy recovery and healing
