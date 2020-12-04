Brandon Aubert Death –Dead-Obituaries : 11 Year Old Boy Hit By Truck in Hamilton dies, Driver Brandon Aubert Arrested.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Dannie Stubbert wrote
So sorry to here that my condolences to the family R.I.P
Elizabeth Lambert wrote
So sorry to hear! Hope the driver gets what he deserves!
Dark Trace Media wrote
Brandon Aubert, the 28-year-old driver that killed an 11-year-old boy in his black pickup truck has had his charges changed to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. He will return to court on Thursday (12/03/2020).
Joey Bressette wrote
Any indication that it was the drivers fault? Meaning did he run a red light? Speed through? I hope he gets what he deserves if this is the case. This young boy got his wings way too early. Devastating.
Karen Burke Buchanan wrote
My thoughts are with you. Your little angel will always be in you heart and always will be looking to you as comfort
