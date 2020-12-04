Brandon Aubert Death -Dead-Obituaries : 11 Year Old Boy Hit By Truck in Hamilton dies, Driver Brandon Aubert Arrested.

By | December 4, 2020
Jude Strickland has died after a fatal car accident in Hamilton, according to a statement posted online on December 2.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
The 11-year-old boy that was struck by a black Dodge Ram the other day has been identified as Jude Strickland by his family in a very emotional Facebook post. The post reads:
“It is with immense sadness that Vanessa and I share with you all the news that our dear, sweet Jude passed away, just after midnight this morning.”
The driver of the truck, 28-year-old Brandon Aubert still remains in custody with Hamilton Police. He will be appearing in court again next Thursday.
Image may contain: 1 person, standing, outdoor, water and nature
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Dannie Stubbert wrote 
So sorry to here that my condolences to the family R.I.P

Elizabeth Lambert wrote 

So sorry to hear! Hope the driver gets what he deserves!

Dark Trace Media wrote 
Brandon Aubert, the 28-year-old driver that killed an 11-year-old boy in his black pickup truck has had his charges changed to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. He will return to court on Thursday (12/03/2020).

Joey Bressette wrote 
Any indication that it was the drivers fault? Meaning did he run a red light? Speed through? I hope he gets what he deserves if this is the case. This young boy got his wings way too early. Devastating.

Karen Burke Buchanan wrote 
My thoughts are with you. Your little angel will always be in you heart and always will be looking to you as comfort

