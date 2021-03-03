Brandon Hensel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brandon Hensel​, a student at Central Connecticut State University, died Monday at Danbury Hospital.

Death Notice for Today March 3. 2021

Brandon Hensel​, a student at Central Connecticut State University, died Monday at Danbury Hospital, according to the following statements posted on social media on March 3. 2021.

Newtown, CT Patch 23h · Brandon Hensel​, a student at Central Connecticut State University, died Monday at Danbury Hospital, according to authorities.

Source: (2) Newtown, CT Patch – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Barbara Smith Tarpey

Absolutely tragic. A parents worst nightmare. My prayers go out to his family and friends.

Lesley Pearson

My heart hurts. I adored Brandon. Always in my heart forever

Alyssa Eaton

·

https://gofund.me/73df777c

My family and I are so unbelievably heartbroken over the loss of my cousin Brandon Hensel. He passed away yesterday, at only 22 years old, surrounded by loved ones. He was an incredibly intelligent person, with the best sense of humor. He lit up every room he entered with his beautifully contagious smile and positive energy. Brandon was an amazing friend, cousin, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew and son. My family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover his memorial, as well as medical costs. The remaining would go towards his student loans. If anybody would be willing to donate anything at all, it would mean so much. Thank you.

Tanya Adolph

I’m so sorry Alyssa. He was so young. I’m sending you lots of love and peace.



Mohamad Al-Qassem

So sorry for your loss. This guy was such a great fellow.

Christine Ziegler-Rettig

I’m so sorry. Is this Karen’s son? My condolence to the family

