Brandon Keating Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brandon Keating has Died.

By | January 12, 2021
0 Comment

Brandon Keating Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brandon Keating has Died.

Brandon Keating has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

Dylan Jeffries 12h  · Damn bro, i wish it wasnt true. Talk about a loyal, ride or die, family first individual who had my back the first day i met him. Ill see you down the road brother. RIP Brandon Keating we love you fam. my prayers and condolences to the Keating Family.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.