Brandon Leyva Death –Dead-Obituaries : Brandon Leyva has Died

My childhood best friend, Brandon Leyva the coolest dude i knew.. May your soul Rest in Peace. I love you brother 🙏🏾🖤💔. pic.twitter.com/I6Goj90KcX

Danielle Greco

I’ll miss you more than you know, Brandon. Protect us from up there like you always have❤️

urbelo

My prayers and condolences are with everyone suffering his loss

Karly Mangum

In loving memory of a beautiful person inside and out , we love you so much . Rest easy

Barb Mckee

Praying for your family. I didn’t know Brandon well but he was always kind to me in school.