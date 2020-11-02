Brandon Leyva Death –Dead-Obituaries : Brandon Leyva has Died –
I am making this post to help out his family during this tragic time for funeral expenses, and other unexpected cost. Brandon’s gentle soul and contagious smile will be remembered throughout all of our hearts. Due to the loss being so sudden the family was not prepared for this terrible accident. All of these proceeds will be going to help the family with the future proceedings that need to be done to let Brandon rest easy . Whatever you can donate will help, and will be very much appreciated.
https://t.co/N37RW7ukkr thank you in advance this is a hard time for us all
— Alec (@bernacett) November 2, 2020
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
My childhood best friend, Brandon Leyva the coolest dude i knew.. May your soul Rest in Peace. I love you brother 🙏🏾🖤💔. pic.twitter.com/I6Goj90KcX
— Mike Jones ♊️ (@freakygemini__) November 2, 2020
Danielle Greco donated wrote
I’ll miss you more than you know, Brandon. Protect us from up there like you always have❤️
urbelo wrote
My prayers and condolences are with everyone suffering his loss
Karly Mangum wrote
In loving memory of a beautiful person inside and out , we love you so much . Rest easy
Barb Mckee wrote
Praying for your family. I didn’t know Brandon well but he was always kind to me in school.
