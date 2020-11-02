Brandon Leyva Death -Dead-Obituaries : Brandon Leyva has Died –

By | November 2, 2020
0 Comment

Brandon Leyva has died, according to a statement posted online on November 2.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on gofundme by Alejandra Inciarte
I am making this post to help out his family during this tragic time for funeral expenses, and other unexpected cost. Brandon’s gentle soul and contagious smile will be remembered throughout all of our hearts. Due to the loss being so sudden the family was not prepared for this terrible accident. All of these proceeds will be going to help the family with the future proceedings that need to be done to let Brandon rest easy . Whatever you can donate will help, and will be very much appreciated.

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Danielle Greco donated wrote
I’ll miss you more than you know, Brandon. Protect us from up there like you always have❤️

urbelo wrote
My prayers and condolences are with everyone suffering his loss

Karly Mangum wrote
In loving memory of a beautiful person inside and out , we love you so much . Rest easy

Barb Mckee wrote
Praying for your family. I didn’t know Brandon well but he was always kind to me in school.

