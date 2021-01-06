Brandon Peterson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brandon Peterson has Died .
Brandon Peterson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are deeply saddened at the loss of a long-term Lancaster Fire Department member and hero, Brandon Peterson. Brandon proudly served the community in the fire department for over 10 years and was widely known for his smiling face and commitment, even pic.twitter.com/WusWVT2iTb
— City of Lancaster (@Lancaster_TX) January 6, 2021
City of Lancaster @Lancaster_TX We are deeply saddened at the loss of a long-term Lancaster Fire Department member and hero, Brandon Peterson. Brandon proudly served the community in the fire department for over 10 years and was widely known for his smiling face and commitment, even
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.