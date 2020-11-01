Brandon Porter Death -Dead :Brandon Porter of Roosevelt (Eastvale) ’20, unfortunately passed away in a car accident Saturday in the Atlanta metro area.

By | November 1, 2020
0 Comment

Brandon Porter Death -Dead :Brandon Porter of Roosevelt (Eastvale) ’20, unfortunately passed away in a car accident Saturday in the Atlanta metro area.

Brandon Porter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

“Ronnie Flores on Twitter: “Horrible #HSBB news: Brandon Porter of Roosevelt (Eastvale) ’20, unfortunately passed away in a car accident Saturday in the Atlanta metro area, it has been confirmed. Porter was a dual sport athlete for Roosevelt who played hoops & #HSFB. @CalHiSports sends our condolences. ”

 

Tributes 

Devin Ugland @Devin_Ugland wrote

Sick to my stomach hearing about Brandon’s tragic passing. He attended both of my camps and always brought his competitive energy and toughness to the floor. Off the court is where he really shined. Very personable, kind and always smiling. Condolences to his family & friends.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Brandon Porter Death -Dead :Brandon Porter of Roosevelt (Eastvale) ’20, unfortunately passed away in a car accident Saturday in the Atlanta metro area.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.