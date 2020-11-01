Brandon Porter Death -Dead :Brandon Porter of Roosevelt (Eastvale) ’20, unfortunately passed away in a car accident Saturday in the Atlanta metro area.

“Ronnie Flores on Twitter: “Horrible #HSBB news: Brandon Porter of Roosevelt (Eastvale) ’20, unfortunately passed away in a car accident Saturday in the Atlanta metro area, it has been confirmed. Porter was a dual sport athlete for Roosevelt who played hoops & #HSFB. @CalHiSports sends our condolences. ”

Tributes

Devin Ugland @Devin_Ugland wrote

Sick to my stomach hearing about Brandon’s tragic passing. He attended both of my camps and always brought his competitive energy and toughness to the floor. Off the court is where he really shined. Very personable, kind and always smiling. Condolences to his family & friends.

Completely shook by this tragic news. Nothing but respect for Brandon: true competitor!! The Centennial family and community stands with you, the Porter Family, your program, your school, and community during this unbelievable time. So sorry to hear this! https://t.co/KKiEqp88A6 — Josh Giles (@coachjg5) November 1, 2020

They all hurt! This one was closer to home because I grew up with his family. Great family and young man. My condolences to the Porter Family! #philipians4:7 #thisisunreal #resteasyking #BrandonPorter pic.twitter.com/GGI1XUEhMK — DCean Bryant 🏁 (@DceanB) November 1, 2020

