Brandon Robert Tik Tok : Body Found in Teachers Yard

By | December 2, 2020
0 Comment

We are following a developing story that Body was discovered at a teachers yard. The teacher in question is said to be Brandon Robert who we also believed is an active user of the social media network Tiktok.

This is a developing story we are following and will bring you update as soon as possible.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.