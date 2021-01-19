Brandon Stalker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Toledo Police Officer was shot and killed on Monday night by Christopher Harris .

Brandon Stalker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

24-year-old Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was shot and killed on Monday night, after an hours-long standoff with an unidentified suspect. Ofc. Stalker was securing the perimeter when the suspect shot him. @NBC24WNWO

FULL STORY: https://t.co/2447K1QAnh pic.twitter.com/i3QTiNEe9m — Sophia Perricone (@SophiaWNWO) January 19, 2021

Sophia Perricone @SophiaWNWO 24-year-old Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was shot and killed on Monday night, after an hours-long standoff with an unidentified suspect. Ofc. Stalker was securing the perimeter when the suspect shot him. @NBC24WNWO FULL STORY: https://nbc24.com/news/local/toledo-police-officer-killed-suspect-shot-following-hours-long-standoff

#BREAKING The suspect who shot Ofc. Stalker has been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Harris. He was shot at the scene by police and has died. @NBC24WNWO https://t.co/IHEIQVTXPG — Sophia Perricone (@SophiaWNWO) January 19, 2021