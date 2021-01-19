Brandon Stalker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Toledo Police Officer was shot and killed on Monday night by Christopher Harris .

By | January 19, 2021
0 Comment

Brandon Stalker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Toledo Police Officer was shot and killed on Monday night by Christopher Harris .

Brandon Stalker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sophia Perricone @SophiaWNWO 24-year-old Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was shot and killed on Monday night, after an hours-long standoff with an unidentified suspect. Ofc. Stalker was securing the perimeter when the suspect shot him. @NBC24WNWO FULL STORY: https://nbc24.com/news/local/toledo-police-officer-killed-suspect-shot-following-hours-long-standoff

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.