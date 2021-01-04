Brands Hatch Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brands Hatch has Died .
Brands Hatch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Some very sad news.
Brian was the voice of Brands Hatch for many, many years. And he was still commentating at the Formula Ford Festival just a few seasons ago.
No doubt he’d hope the year still goes ‘tolerably well’ in his absence but he will be missed.
RIP Brian. https://t.co/A1upWjEok7
— Brands Hatch (@Brands_Hatch) January 2, 2021
Brands Hatch @Brands_Hatch Some very sad news. Brian was the voice of Brands Hatch for many, many years. And he was still commentating at the Formula Ford Festival just a few seasons ago. No doubt he’d hope the year still goes ‘tolerably well’ in his absence but he will be missed. RIP Brian.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.