Brandy Vaughan Death – Obituaries : Learn the Risk Founder Brandy Vaughan Found Dead – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 8, 2020
Brandy Vaughan, the founder of the Learn The Risk has died , according to a statement posted online on December 8.  2020.
It is with such a heavy heart that I list yet another activist found dead, and this time it is my friend and colleague, Brandy Vaughan, the founder of the well-known non profit Learn The Risk. She was found dead by her son who is a minor, announced on  Dec 8. 2020.
Reacting to the news of Brandy Vaughan death, Ashley Gallagher wrote 
Breaking. This is Brandy Vaughan. She was just reported to have passed away. Her young son found her dead just hours ago. She felt compelled to write this in December a year ago. Who was she? She founded LearnTheRisk.org and was a former Merck rep. for Viox. A short 72 hours before her death, she said she’d speak out against vaccines until the day she died. She had been fearful for her life for most of this year, and was specifically concerned about poisoning. Many holistic and alternative practitioners have died under mysterious circumstances, but I’m sure it’s all coincidence.
It is now being reported that Brandy Vaughan (former employee of Merck and whistle blower/founder of learn…

Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

It is now being reported that Brandy Vaughan (former employee of Merck and whistle blower/founder of learn the risk) was found dead – details have not yet been released. Link in comments
I smell foul play, concidering her posts regarding her healthy state of mind and wishes to remain alive, posted below.
Please pray for her son, as its also being reported that he is currently in CPS custody

