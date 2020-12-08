Brandy Vaughan Death –Obituaries : Learn the Risk Founder Brandy Vaughan Found Dead – Cause of Death Unknown.
Reacting to the news of Brandy Vaughan death, Ashley Gallagher wrote
Breaking. This is Brandy Vaughan. She was just reported to have passed away. Her young son found her dead just hours ago. She felt compelled to write this in December a year ago. Who was she? She founded LearnTheRisk.org and was a former Merck rep. for Viox. A short 72 hours before her death, she said she’d speak out against vaccines until the day she died. She had been fearful for her life for most of this year, and was specifically concerned about poisoning. Many holistic and alternative practitioners have died under mysterious circumstances, but I’m sure it’s all coincidence.Heartbreaking video in the comments.Please share her story! #justiceforBrandyVaughan #LearnTheRisk
So, So Sad
It is now being reported that Brandy Vaughan (former employee of Merck and whistle blower/founder of learn…
Brandy Vaughan, whistleblower and healthy mother of a 10yo son found dead this morning. Tragic loss! She posted this on Facebook last year. pic.twitter.com/KtYrICAsZl
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Brandy Vaughan, founder of Learn The Risk, was announced dead today, found in her home by her young son.
SHE POSTED THIS ONE YEAR AGO!https://t.co/ce6zh9ceLi#LearnTheRisk #RiseUp #BeBrave pic.twitter.com/EdqWu3Mqqa
