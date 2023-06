PISS ON CHRIST – Hang The Pope live 6/16/23 Brass Mug Blasphemy, Tampa FL death metal deicide style

Blasphemous death metal music Deicide-inspired live performances Brass Mug blasphemy concerts Controversial metal band PISS ON CHRIST Shocking Tampa FL metal scene.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Experience the ultimate blasphemy with PISS ON CHRIST’s live performance of “Hang The Pope” on June 16, 2023, at the Brass Mug in Tampa, FL. Expect a death metal deicide style that will leave you breathless.