King of Clubs MC Owner, Brath Jerzeebred Brathwaite, Dies – Cause of Death Revealed

The motorcycle community is mourning the loss of Brath Jerzeebred Brathwaite, the owner of King of Clubs MC, who has passed away. It is with deep sadness that we report on the details surrounding Brathwaite’s death and the cause of his untimely passing.

According to sources close to Brathwaite, he passed away due to complications from a recent surgery. While the exact details of the surgery are unclear, it is believed that Brathwaite had been battling health issues for some time.

Brath Jerzeebred Brathwaite was a beloved figure in the motorcycle community, known for his dedication to the King of Clubs MC and his unwavering commitment to his fellow riders. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Brathwaite family and the entire King of Clubs MC community during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Brath Jerzeebred Brathwaite. #BrathJerzeeBredBrathwaite

King of Clubs MC Brath Jerzeebred Brathwaite Motorcycle clubs Biker culture Brathwaite’s death investigation