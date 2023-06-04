“Braves-Diamondbacks Odds”: How to Watch Braves-Diamondbacks: Prediction, Odds, and Pick

The Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: MLB Odds, Prediction, and How to Watch

The Atlanta Braves (34-24) are set to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) on Sunday afternoon in the desert. As part of our MLB odds series, we will provide a Braves-Diamondbacks prediction and pick, as well as information on how to watch the game.

Braves Offense and Pitching

The Braves are batting .273 in this series against the Diamondbacks. Eddie Rosario has been a standout player with five hits in eight at-bats, including two home runs. Sean Murphy has contributed four hits while Ronald Acuna Jr. has hit the other home run for the Braves. Despite their impressive performance at the plate, the Braves have only scored six runs in two games this series. On the mound, Atlanta has received quality starts from both their starting pitchers. Their bullpen has not given up an earned run in four innings pitched.

Diamondbacks Offense and Pitching

The Diamondbacks are hitting just .203 in this series. Evan Longoria has hit the only home run for Arizona, but they do have five doubles. Three different batters have two hits on the weekend, but that is the most for Arizona. On the mound, the Diamondbacks have allowed seven runs in 18 innings of work and walked eight batters. The starting pitchers have given up seven of those runs in 11 2/3 innings pitched and have issued seven of the eight walks.

MLB Odds and How to Watch

Here are the Braves-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-178)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

You can watch the game on Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Arizona, or stream it with an MLB TV subscription. The game starts at 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT.

Why the Braves Could Cover the Spread

Michael Soroka is making his second start of the season after a rocky first one. The Diamondbacks are slightly worse against right-handed pitching, and the Braves seem to have their lineup figured out this weekend. If Soroka can stick to the same game plan and pitching strategy that they have been doing, the Braves will cover the spread.

The Braves have the fourth-best OPS in the MLB, and they can get on base and hit for power. Atlanta has the third-most home runs and seventh-most runs scored this season. If they can find a way to see the ball well in this game and get to Zac Gallen, they will cover the spread.

Why the Diamondbacks Could Cover the Spread

Zac Gallen is one of the better pitchers in baseball. Besides the start against Pittsburgh, Gallen had a very good month of May. On the season, Gallen is top-20 in innings pitched, ERA, and K/9. He needs to be on his best game against a solid Braves offense, but he usually can rise to the occasion.

Gallen ranks really well in chase rate this season, which is why he has a lot of success. He forces hitters to chase out of the zone and get themselves out. Atlanta has the eighth-highest chase rate this season, so Gallen is in a good matchup. If he can force the Braves to chase pitches in the dirt and out of the zone, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Final Prediction and Pick

This game should be close, just like the first two. However, with the Braves being the underdogs, expect them to keep the game close and cover the spread.

Final Prediction and Pick: Braves +1.5 (-178), Over 8.5 (-115)

