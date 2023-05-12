Bravo Vanderpump Reunion : Bravo’s Vanderpump Reunion: The Juiciest Moments Revealed

1. Vanderpump Rules Reunion

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is always one of the most highly anticipated events for fans of the show. This year’s reunion was no exception, with plenty of drama, tears, and explosive moments that kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Jax’s Infidelity

One of the biggest bombshells of the reunion was the revelation that Jax Taylor had cheated on his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, with former SUR employee Faith Stowers. The news was shocking to both the cast and the viewers, as Jax had repeatedly denied any wrongdoing throughout the season. The revelation led to a heated argument between Jax and the rest of the cast, with many of them calling him out for his behavior.

The Fallout from Stassi and Patrick’s Breakup

Stassi Schroeder’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher was a major storyline throughout the season. The two had a tumultuous relationship, with Patrick often belittling Stassi and making her feel insecure. During the reunion, Stassi opened up about the emotional toll that the relationship had taken on her. She also revealed that she had finally ended things with Patrick for good, much to the relief of her friends and fans.

Katie’s Drinking Problem

Katie Maloney has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, but during the reunion, she revealed that she had also been struggling with alcohol abuse. Katie tearfully admitted that she had been drinking heavily to cope with her issues, and that it had put a strain on her marriage to Tom Schwartz. The revelation was a sobering moment for the cast, and many of them expressed their support for Katie’s journey to sobriety.

Lala and James’ Feud

Lala Kent and James Kennedy have been at odds all season, with the two constantly trading insults and jabs at each other. During the reunion, things came to a head when Lala accused James of being a “womanizer” and a “bad person.” James fired back by calling Lala “fake” and accusing her of using her relationship with her wealthy boyfriend to get ahead in life. The two continued to argue throughout the reunion, with Lala ultimately storming off the set.

Stassi and Kristen’s Friendship

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been friends for years, but their relationship has been rocky in recent seasons. During the reunion, Stassi expressed her frustration with Kristen for not being there for her during her breakup with Patrick. Kristen defended herself by saying that she had been dealing with her own issues, but Stassi wasn’t having it. The two ultimately agreed to work on their friendship, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to repair the damage that has been done.

Tom and Ariana’s Relationship

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have been together for several years, but their relationship has been the subject of much speculation among the cast and fans of the show. During the reunion, Tom and Ariana opened up about their relationship, with Tom admitting that he had struggled with jealousy and insecurity in the past. Ariana also revealed that she had been dealing with her own issues, including anxiety and depression. The two ultimately expressed their love for each other and their commitment to making their relationship work.

Overall, the Vanderpump Rules reunion was a rollercoaster of emotions, with plenty of drama and tears to go around. Fans of the show will no doubt be eagerly anticipating the next season, as the cast continues to navigate the ups and downs of life in the spotlight.