Braxton Baker Death –Dead-Obituaries : Braxton Blue Baker Has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
The Richmond, Virginia-born artist and social media influencer is known for her 2017 mixtape “VERSE(atility).”
Her death was confirmed by her mother on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended. At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us. Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels. Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn. Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had “vessel” and “gifted” permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world. Braxton emphasized, “I’m just delivering God’s message, I’m here and it’s all beyond me. My purpose is way way far greater than me.” ***We do not own the rights to this music*** but the art that is coming is a gift to the world.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
If anyone in Richmond knows Braxton Baker, also known as @braxattacks personally who suddenly passed away, and would like to talk with the Richmond Times-Dispatch about her, please feel free to email khunter@timesdispatch.com.
— kenya hunter says keep the souf outcha mouf (@KenyaTheHunter) November 5, 2020
With heavy hearts, we would like to share our love & condolences to the family & friends of Braxton Baker.
We would like to honor her life and art by dedicating our upcoming show on 11/19, in her memory.
Please send us your favorite songs by her to be played that evening ♥️
— #FEELGOODRVA (@feelgoodrva) November 5, 2020
Been on the plane… turn my phone on to this.. my stomach is in knots…. to the Baker family… we love you. Her legacy lives ❤️ Rest In heaven Braxton. May you dance and sing to your hearts content for God….
— J. R A E 🌻 (@JamieRaeLive) November 5, 2020
anyone aware of how she’d passed? Looked up her legal name, Braxton Baker, &her stage name ‘Brax’ n have only found reports of her passing, none informing as to how. My condolences to her and her family, simply am curious! Brax deserves recognition &respect!
— alana (@tewchii) November 5, 2020
kissmeriver wrote
i cant believe i put toni braxton in the same mix as pop smoke in the same mix as ugk in the same mix as drexciya in the same mix as anita baker in the same mix as dj rashad wow my mind.
Please read this, for her mother, please read this and let her short life be known. What a loss. We’re telling the kids tonight. Pray for me. My kids will be wounded.
Rapper and social media influencer Braxton ‘Brax’ Baker dead at 21 https://t.co/f57djJwktb via @nypost
— Malka💛🐝BidenHarris2020 💗💜💙🌈 (@Three3sMalka) November 5, 2020
ShaiMarii wrote
One of my childhood and adult inspirations passed. The girl with the orange hair. The high kicks. The dope flow. The platform heels. The black lip liner. The beautiful soul, a pure spirit. Braxton Baker was herself. And as herself she became an inspiration to all of us. RIP baby.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.