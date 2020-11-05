Braxton Baker Death -Dead-Obituaries : Braxton Blue Baker Has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 5, 2020
0 Comment

Braxton Baker Death –Dead-Obituaries : Braxton Blue Baker Has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Rapper Braxton “Brax” Baker has passed away. She was 21., according to a statement posted online on November 5.  2020.

The Richmond, Virginia-born artist and social media influencer is known for her 2017 mixtape “VERSE(atility).”

Her death was confirmed by her mother on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended. At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us. Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels. Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn. Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had “vessel” and “gifted” permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world. Braxton emphasized, “I’m just delivering God’s message, I’m here and it’s all beyond me. My purpose is way way far greater than me.” ***We do not own the rights to this music*** but the art that is coming is a gift to the world.

A post shared by Letricia Loftin Russell (@letricia.loftin) on

Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

kissmeriver wrote 
i cant believe i put toni braxton in the same mix as pop smoke in the same mix as ugk in the same mix as drexciya in the same mix as anita baker in the same mix as dj rashad wow my mind.

ShaiMarii wrote 
One of my childhood and adult inspirations passed. The girl with the orange hair. The high kicks. The dope flow. The platform heels. The black lip liner. The beautiful soul, a pure spirit. Braxton Baker was herself. And as herself she became an inspiration to all of us. RIP baby.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.