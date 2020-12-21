Bray Wyatt Death -Dead – Obituary : Bray Wyatt has Died .
Bray Wyatt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
The Fiend Bray Wyatt has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this. @
— Dark Decemberween (@VoltKrueger) December 21, 2020
Dark Decemberween @VoltKrueger The Fiend Bray Wyatt has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this. @
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.