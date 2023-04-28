Brayden Nelson Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Brayden Nelson’s Life: Remembering the Tragic End

Honoring Brayden Nelson: A Life Tragically Ended

Early Life

Brayden Nelson was born on October 9, 1995, in Swift Current, Saskatchewan. He grew up in a close-knit family with his parents, Myrna and Glen, and his younger sister, Janae.

Athletic Achievements

Brayden was a natural athlete and excelled in many sports, including hockey, baseball, and golf. He was a member of the Swift Current Broncos hockey team and played for the Midget AAA Legionnaires. He also played on the Swift Current Indians baseball team and was an avid golfer.

A Kind-Hearted Friend and Loving Son and Brother

Brayden was known for his infectious smile, his positive attitude, and his kind heart. He was a loyal friend and always put others before himself. He had a way of making everyone feel special and loved. He was a role model for his younger sister, Janae, and was always there to support her in her own pursuits.

Tragic Death

On July 29, 2018, Brayden was driving home from a golf tournament when he was involved in a car accident. He was airlifted to hospital, but unfortunately, he passed away from his injuries. The news of Brayden’s death sent shockwaves through the community, and many people were left heartbroken.

Celebrating Brayden’s Life

In the days and weeks that followed, friends, family, and members of the community came together to remember Brayden and celebrate his life. A candlelight vigil was held in his honor, and hundreds of people attended to pay their respects. The Swift Current Broncos also paid tribute to Brayden by retiring his jersey number, #18, in a special ceremony.

Legacy

Brayden’s legacy lives on through the Brayden Nelson Memorial Golf Tournament, which was established in his honor. The tournament raises funds for the Brayden Nelson Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to a deserving athlete who embodies Brayden’s spirit and values. The scholarship is a fitting tribute to Brayden’s passion for sports and his commitment to helping others.

Remembering Brayden Nelson

Remembering Brayden Nelson is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones. Brayden was taken from us far too soon, but his memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His positive spirit, his infectious smile, and his kind heart will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Brayden – you are deeply missed.