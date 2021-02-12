Brayden Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jeopardy’s Brayden Smith has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Jeopardy’s Brayden Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
The J! Party sends their condolences to the family of recent superchamp Brayden Smith who tragically passed away on February 5th.
Posted by The J Party on Friday, February 12, 2021
I watch a lot of a @Jeopardy so i was so sad to hear today that Alex's last big winner #BraydenSmith passed away today at 24. Thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/NRZEwtSakR
— Chuck from 🇨🇦 (@chuckfromcanada) February 12, 2021
Chuck from @chuckfromcanada I watch a lot of a @Jeopardy so i was so sad to hear today that Alex’s last big winner #BraydenSmith passed away today at 24. Thoughts are with his family. https://dignitymemorial.com/…/brayden-smith-10043124…
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Caroline P. Laiacona is feeling heartbroken.
Just learned that our very own Brayden Andrew Smith – Liberty HS and UNLV Last Great Jeopardy Champion under Alex Trebek has passed at 24. How utterly SAD.
William Weyser
I just found that out too, and I’m sorry about that. RIP, Brayden Smith. You will always be remembered as Alex Trebek’s Last Great Champion. However, this means that whoever we thought was gonna be eliminated from the Tournament of Champions is now breathing a deep sigh of relief.
Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
So heartbreaking. Really was looking forward to watching Brayden in the “Tournament of Champions.” I’m sure they’ll find some way to honor him.
“‘Jeopardy!’” is so much better than anything I could’ve even imagined. Every moment since I last was on the studio lot has been a moment that I’ve been wanting to get back on there.” — Brayden Smith
‘Jeopardy!’ champ who brought joy to Alex Trebek’s final games has died
DESERET.COM
‘Jeopardy!’ champ who brought joy to Alex Trebek’s final games has died
Brayden Smith, the ruthless “Jeopardy!” contestant Alex Trebek dubbed “Billy Buzzsaw” because of his ability to cut through his competition, has died. He was 24.
Colby Reynaud
How very sad. He was a great player and fun to watch. So young. His life was just beginning. Well now he is in the heavenly jeopardy hall of champions with his friend Alex. Sincere condolences to family and friends.
Andrea Karmeisool Austin
Has anyone been able to find any additional news stories about this? I find it strange that I can’t find anything else about it.
Ken Holmes
I would like to know more, too. I would also like to know how certain gifted people a fraction of my can can accumulate, store and recall on command such a wealth of knowledge.
Angela Crise
My goodness, so sad. My sister and I enjoyed watching him and was looking forward to rooting him on during the Tournament of Champions.
Christina Reyna
,he was about to be The Greatest of All Time on Jeopardy.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.