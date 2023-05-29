Brazilian soap opera star Jefferson Machado found dead in Rio de Janeiro

Jefferson Machado : Brazilian soap star Jefferson Machado found dead in Rio de Janeiro

The remains of Jefferson Machado, a well-known Brazilian soap opera actor, have been discovered in Rio de Janeiro. Machado, aged 44, was best known for his role in the series Reis. His death was confirmed by his family’s lawyer on Facebook, who stated that the actor had been strangled. Machado’s body was found inside a wooden chest, encased in concrete and buried in the backyard of a rented house in the Campo Grande area. The tenant, a friend of Machado, is reportedly a suspect in the case, although no arrests have been made at this stage. Machado had been missing since January, and his location was officially declared unknown on 9 February.

