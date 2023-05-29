Brazilian soap opera star Jefferson Machado found dead in trunk buried outside Rio de Janeiro home

Jefferson Machado : Brazilian soap star Jefferson Machado found dead in Rio de Janeiro backyard
The body of Jefferson Machado, a Brazilian soap opera star who had been missing since January, has been found buried in a trunk outside a house in Rio de Janeiro. Machado, 44, had been strangled, according to his family’s lawyer. His body was discovered on 22 May, buried six feet beneath the backyard of a house in the Campo Grande area. The house was rented to a friend of the actor, who is a suspect in the case. Machado’s iCloud password had been changed and his location was deactivated, leading authorities to declare him missing on 9 February.
Read Full story :Body of missing soap opera star found in suitcase buried in back garden/
News Source : Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
