Bre Tiesi net worth: Bre Tiesi: Selling Sunset Star’s Age, Net Worth and Connection with Nick Cannon.

Is Bre from Selling Sunset with Nick Cannon now? Everything you need to know about their relationship…

Selling Sunset season 6 just landed on Netflix, with drama from the likes of Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young and Emma Hernan. While we’ve waved goodbye to Christine Quinn and Vanessa Vilella, there are some new faces in the Oppenheim Group including Bre Tiesi.

Bre’s relationship with Nick Cannon has also been centre stage of this series after she joined the agency.

Who is Bre from Selling Sunset?

Breana Tiesi is 32-years-old and is the latest cast member to have been introduced to viewers on Selling Sunset. This isn’t the first time Bre has appeared on reality TV as she has been on shows such as Love & Listings and WAGS, as well as having featured on Nick Cannon’s long-running show Wild ‘N Out. Bre has also fronted her own fitness show, titled Elevate with Bre, on OnlyFansTV.

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon’s relationship status

Selling Sunset season 6 starts with Bre having just become a mum for the first time, welcoming a child with actor Nick Cannon.

It is later revealed that the pair are in an open relationship, but Bre is still shocked to discover Nick has welcomed another child with someone else. While their relationship seems to have broken down by the end of the series, it looks like the pair have cleared up their problems. On 5th May 2023, Bre shared an Instagram post to celebrate her birthday, revealing Nick Cannon had bought her lots of presents. She told her followers: “Yesterday was just WOW.. I was firm in not celebrating this year, but daddy had other plans, even from Ireland .. I still can’t believe what I woke up to!!!

“@nickcannon I have no words. I had to just sit here and stare at it, and cry with ledgy. You go above and beyond! We love you so much!!! If I didn’t already feel like a bad bitch, I definitely do now! “.

On 21st May, she also added another photo, writing: “We’re more than good over here love you daddy!”

Opening up about their relationship after the show, Bre has since said: “I think that, yes, there’s some drama that is, let’s say, dramatised. I’m not really sure the word to use with this one, but there’s some of my personal life in a situation that happens with Nick and all of these things that are not fully accurate. So I think that some of that I’m not excited about or thrilled is occurring.”

Bre’s past relationships

Bre was previously married to athlete Johnny Manziel after they tied the knot in 2018, but are said to have separated the following year.

What’s next for Bre?

It has been announced that Bre will be returning for Selling Sunset season 7, which is currently in production. While it’s unclear what drama she will bring to the table, fans are excited to see her back on their screens.

Aside from her reality TV career, Bre is also a successful businesswoman, with her own fitness brand and clothing line.

The final word

While there have been ups and downs in Bre’s relationship with Nick Cannon, it seems like the two are still going strong. With her return to Selling Sunset, fans will be eager to see what drama she will bring to the show.

