“Brea Beal boyfriend”: Brea Beal’s Boyfriend, Jaycee Horn: A Complete Guide to the WNBA Star’s Romantic Relationship

Brea Beal, the 22-year-old WNBA shooting guard and NCAA Champion, has been making headlines lately as she starts her professional career with the Minnesota Lynx. While there have been speculations about her love life, it has been confirmed that she is dating NFL cornerback Jaycee Horn. Let’s take a closer look at who Jaycee Horn is and everything you need to know about Brea Beal’s boyfriend.

Who is Jaycee Horn?

Jaycee Horn is a 23-year-old American football player who currently plays as a cornerback for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. He was born and raised in Alpharetta, Georgia, where he attended Alpharetta High School. Horn is the son of former NFL player Joe Horn and has an older brother, Joe Horn Jr., who also played college football.

How Did Beal and Horn Meet?

Beal and Horn both attended the University of South Carolina, where Beal played basketball and Horn played college football. They met in 2019 and struck up a friendship that eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship in late 2022. Their shared love for sports was the foundation of their friendship, and they both have a great admiration for each other’s game.

What Does Horn Do for a Living?

As mentioned earlier, Jaycee Horn is a professional football player who has been playing in the NFL since 2021. He currently plays as a cornerback for the Carolina Panthers franchise and has a net worth of approximately $4 million as of 2023.

In conclusion, Brea Beal and Jaycee Horn are a young and talented American sports couple who share a passion for sports and have a deep admiration for each other’s game. Horn’s background in football and Beal’s success in basketball make them a power couple to watch out for in the world of sports.

