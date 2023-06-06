“Bread Snacks Recipe”: Quick and Easy Bread Snacks Recipe by Ijaz Ansari: A Delicious Delight

Yummy And Tasty Recipe By Ijaz Ansari | Quick And Easy Recipe | Bread Snacks Recipe |

Are you in search of a quick and easy snack recipe that is both delicious and satisfying? Look no further, because Ijaz Ansari has got you covered with his bread snacks recipe. This recipe is perfect for those times when you want a quick snack that can be made in minutes and enjoyed by all.

Ingredients

Directions

Start by chopping the onion, tomato, and green chili into small pieces.

Heat a pan on medium heat and add oil. Once the oil is hot, add cumin seeds and let them sizzle for a few seconds.

Add the chopped onion and green chili to the pan and stir until the onion becomes translucent.

Add the chopped tomato to the pan and stir for a minute.

Add the salt, red chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala to the pan and mix well.

Cook the mixture for 3-4 minutes until the tomato is fully cooked and the mixture has a thick consistency.

Take the pan off the heat and let it cool down.

Take a slice of bread and cut off the edges.

Roll the bread slice with a rolling pin until it is thin.

Add a spoonful of the mixture onto the bread slice and spread it evenly.

Roll the bread slice tightly and seal the edges with a little water.

Repeat the process with the remaining bread slices.

Heat a pan on medium heat and add oil.

Once the oil is hot, add the bread rolls to the pan and fry until they are golden brown on all sides.

Take the bread rolls out of the pan and let them cool down.