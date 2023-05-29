Bread vendor Romario Anderson shot and killed in Montego Bay

Romario Anderson (victim) : Bread vendor shot dead in Montego Bay identified as Romario Anderson

A bread vendor named Romario Anderson, also known as “Ryan,” was shot multiple times by a lone gunman while selling bread on Market Street in Montego Bay on Saturday night. The incident resulted in Anderson’s admission to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in critical condition, where he eventually died on Sunday morning. The detectives in Montego Bay, St James, confirmed the news of his death. The gunman fled the scene on foot, and no arrests have been made yet. Anderson’s address is Vernon’s Drive in Montego Bay.

News Source : jamaica-gleaner.com

