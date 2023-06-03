Breakfast Cookies: “Say Goodbye to Boring Cereal: Breakfast Cookies are the Latest Delicious Alternative”

The Air Fryer Breakfast Cookie Trend: Sweet and Savory Options

When we think of cookies, we often associate them with sweet treats. However, a new trend has emerged on TikTok with the air fryer breakfast cookie recipe. This quick and easy recipe only takes 10 minutes to make and is made with a base of oats, protein powder, milk, and coconut oil. The addition of mashed bananas and chocolate chips sweeten up the cookie, but other breakfast cookie recipes can use ingredients such as applesauce, maple syrup, or honey.

The Sweet Breakfast Cookie

The air fryer breakfast cookie trend is primarily focused on sweet options. These cookies are perfect for those who have a sweet tooth in the morning or want a quick and easy breakfast option. They are portable, so you can take them on-the-go, and they are filling, so they will keep you satisfied until lunchtime. Plus, they go great with a cup of coffee!

If you want to try making your own sweet breakfast cookies, try the air fryer breakfast cookie recipe that has taken TikTok by storm. You can also experiment with different sweeteners, such as honey or maple syrup, to customize the recipe to your liking.

The Savory Breakfast Cookie

If you prefer savory morning eats, don’t worry – you can still get on board the breakfast cookie trend. Savory breakfast cookies are a new trend that is gaining popularity. These cookies are made with ingredients such as Canadian bacon, cheese, eggs, peppers, and sausage.

While savory cookies may seem strange, they make perfect sense. They are portable, filling, healthy, and go great with a cup of coffee. Plus, they offer a unique twist on traditional breakfast options. If you want to try making your own savory breakfast cookies, search for recipes online or experiment with your own ingredients.

The Benefits of Breakfast Cookies

Whether you prefer sweet or savory breakfast cookies, there are several benefits to incorporating them into your morning routine. First and foremost, they are quick and easy to make, so you can have a delicious breakfast in minutes. They are also portable, so you can take them with you on-the-go.

Breakfast cookies are also filling, thanks to the protein and fiber-rich ingredients found in many recipes. This means that they will keep you satisfied until lunchtime, so you won’t be tempted to snack on unhealthy foods in between meals.

Finally, breakfast cookies are customizable. You can experiment with different ingredients and flavors to create a recipe that works best for you. This means that you can enjoy a delicious and healthy breakfast every day without getting bored.

Conclusion

The air fryer breakfast cookie trend is a delicious and healthy way to start your day. Whether you prefer sweet or savory options, there are plenty of recipes available to suit your taste preferences. So why not give them a try and see how they can improve your morning routine?

Breakfast Cookies Healthy Breakfast Ideas Easy Breakfast Recipes Gluten-Free Breakfast Options Vegan Breakfast Cookies

News Source : Mashed.com

Source Link :Breakfast Cookies Are The Next Best Alternative To Sad Cereal/