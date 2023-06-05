“Breakfast foods to avoid”: Top Three Breakfast Foods to Avoid for Weight Loss and Their Healthier Alternatives

Why Croissants, Cereals and White Toasts Should Not Be Part of Your Breakfast if You Want to Lose Weight

According to Professor Tim Spector from King’s College London, if you want to lose weight, you should avoid croissants, cereals, and white toasts for breakfast. These foods are classified as ultra-processed, and cutting them out from your breakfast routine would reduce your daily intake of ultra-processed food by a third.

Ultra-processed food is food that has not been made at home using natural ingredients but instead contains a number of additives. These foods typically have five or more ingredients and include many additives that are not typically used in home cooking, such as preservatives, emulsifiers, sweeteners, and artificial colors and flavors. They generally have a long shelf life and are often packaged for convenience.

Breakfast cereals and packaged bread are considered ultra-processed foods because they often have extra ingredients added during production, such as emulsifiers, sweeteners, and artificial colors and flavors. Croissants, in particular, are high in calories and fat, and white toasts are made with refined flour, which means they lack fiber and nutrients.

Professor Spector recommends that instead of these foods, individuals should opt for natural yogurt and nuts in the morning, beans or mushrooms on sourdough bread, or a spinach omelette. These foods are not only healthier but also contain more fiber, vitamins, and minerals, which will keep you feeling fuller for longer and help you avoid snacking throughout the day.

Flavored yogurts and sugary drinks like fruit juice should also be avoided as they are high in added sugars, which can contribute to weight gain and other health problems. Instead, you can add fresh fruits to your natural yogurt or opt for low-calorie drinks like green tea or coffee.

Skipping breakfast altogether is not recommended as it can lead to overeating later in the day. However, if you are short on time, you can have a quick and healthy breakfast by blending a smoothie with fruits, natural yogurt, and chia seeds or having a bowl of oatmeal with flaxseeds and nuts.

In conclusion, if you want to lose weight, it is essential to pay attention to the foods you eat for breakfast. Avoid ultra-processed foods like croissants, cereals, and white toasts, and instead, opt for healthier options like natural yogurt, nuts, beans, mushrooms, and eggs. By making these small changes, you can reduce your daily intake of added sugars, unhealthy fats, and calories, and improve your overall health and well-being.

High carb breakfast foods to avoid Sugary breakfast options to skip Calorie-heavy breakfast dishes to steer clear of Alternatives to pancakes, waffles, and muffins for weight loss Low calorie breakfast substitutes for weight management

News Source : Andrea Blazquez

Source Link :Three breakfast foods to avoid when trying to lose weight – best alternatives/