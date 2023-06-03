“breakfast in Birmingham”: Top 10 Breakfast Spots in Birmingham You Must Visit

The Best Places for Breakfast in Birmingham

There’s nothing quite like going for a Full English breakfast on a Sunday morning. Sometimes all you need is a big cooked breakfast to top your weekend off. Whether you’re nursing a hangover or just fancy a treat, having a Full English breakfast – cooked by someone else – is one of life’s little joys.

In Birmingham, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to finding the perfect breakfast spot. Whether you’re an out-of-towner or a born and bred Brummie, there is a belly full of amazing cafes offering the best breakfast – you can go bottomless, too, if you dare! Each of the locations we have selected offers something unique and new on their menus.

Tyseley Corner Cafe, Rushey Lane, Tyseley

Tyseley Corner Cafe is a hidden gem that has been serving up delicious breakfasts for years. The cafe has a 4.9 rating from 338 Google reviews, with customers raving about the friendly service and delicious food. One customer wrote: “Awesome cafe in the neighbourhood. Had an English breakfast and would definitely recommend to go for it.”

Paul at No 41, High Street, Harborne

Paul at No 41 is a quaint little cafe that serves up some of the best breakfast in Harborne. The cafe has a 4.9 rating from 218 reviews, with customers praising the delightful Full English breakfast and very friendly service. If you’re looking for a cosy spot to enjoy a delicious breakfast, Paul at No 41 is the place to be.



If you’re in the mood for a hearty breakfast, the Grand Central Kitchen is the place to be. The cafe has a 4.8 rating from 1.5k Google reviews, with customers raving about the excellent Full English breakfast, super fast service and friendly staff. The Grand Central Kitchen is also home to one of the best burgers in Birmingham, so if you’re feeling hungry, be sure to try one of their famous burgers!

The Early Bird Bakery, High Street, Kings Heath

The Early Bird Bakery is a cosy little cafe that has been serving up some of the best breakfast in Birmingham for years. The cafe has a 4.8 rating from 431 reviews, with customers praising the delicious food and friendly staff. One person wrote: “Best breakfast in Birmingham by a mile.” The Early Bird Bakery also serves up some of the best pastries in the city, so be sure to try one of their delicious croissants or cinnamon rolls!

In conclusion, if you’re looking for the best breakfast in Birmingham, be sure to check out one of these amazing cafes. Each location offers something unique and delicious, from traditional Full English breakfasts to mouth-watering pastries and burgers. So why not treat yourself to a delicious breakfast this weekend? You deserve it!

News Source : Joe Forte

Source Link :The 10 best places to get breakfast in Birmingham/