“breaking and entering arrest in Kinston” today : Snow Hill Man Arrested by Kinston Police for Breaking and Entering

Snow Hill man arrested for breaking and entering by Kinston police today 2023.

Zaire Corbitt, 20, has been arrested and charged with breaking and entering and larceny in Kinston, North Carolina. The arrest came after Kinston Police Department received a call about an active breaking and entering of a vehicle on Sunday morning. The victim provided a description of Corbitt, which led to his arrest.

News Source : https://www.witn.com

