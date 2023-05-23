“Breaking and Entering Arrest” today : Neuse News Reports Arrest of Man for Breaking & Entering and Larceny

Neuse News Reports Arrest of Man for Breaking & Entering and Larceny today 2023.

Neuse News is a small business startup in downtown Kinston that aims to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene, and Jones counties. The company relies on the support of advertisers and readers to sustain its operations. It encourages readers to support the publication financially with a one-time or monthly donation of as little as $5.

News Source : Neuse News

Breaking and entering charges Larceny arrest Crime news updates Burglary incidents Criminal activities in Neuse area