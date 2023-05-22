breaking and entering bond today : Man accused of breaking into Cleveland home and tackled by husband, granted $10K bond extension.

Husband tackles man accused of breaking into Cleveland home; suspect granted $10K bond continuation today 2023.

Khaalis Ricardo Miller, a 45-year-old man, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated burglary, burglary, and assault after allegedly breaking into a Cleveland home after asking for help with his car. Miller is accused of returning to the home several hours later, running into the house where the wife was, and locking the door. The husband kicked in the door and fought Miller off. Miller remains on house arrest and is expected back in court on July 3.

