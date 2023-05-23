“breaking and entering Cape Girardeau” today : Missouri: Cape Girardeau Resident Accused of Burglarizing Several Businesses

Missouri: Man from Cape Girardeau accused of breaking into several businesses today 2023.

Jihad Ramadan, a 34-year-old man from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into multiple businesses and stealing several thousand dollars worth of merchandise. Police were able to identify Ramadan as a suspect and found him at a local motel, where they also recovered stolen items. He faces charges of burglary, stealing, and property damage. Ramadan is currently being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

Read Full story : Cape Girardeau man charged breaking into multiple businesses | Missouri /

News Source : WSIL-TV

Cape Girardeau burglary charges Multiple business break-ins Missouri Criminal charges in Cape Girardeau Burglary suspect apprehended in Missouri Cape Girardeau business theft investigation