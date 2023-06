Breaking News: Arrest Made in Gifu City Self-Defense Force Shooting Incident

Reports have just come in that a male self-defense force member in his teens was arrested after a shooting incident at the Gifu City Self-Defense Force shooting range. It is suspected that the incident may have been motivated by revenge.





陸上自衛隊 銃撃事件 岐阜市 自衛官 逆恨み