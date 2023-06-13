Breaking News: Maryland Home Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 3 Injured, Neighbor Arrested – Son Dakika Haberleri today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to local news, a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland resulted in the death of three individuals and the injury of three others at a residence in a quiet neighborhood on Sunday evening. A neighbor, Charles Robert Smith, was arrested in connection with the incident and reportedly lives on the same street where the shooting took place. Police have described the shooting as an “interpersonal dispute” and said that a long handgun and a semi-automatic weapon were used. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson stated that the three victims who were killed were Hispanic males aged 25, 27, and 55, while the conditions of the surviving victims are currently unknown. The names of the victims and their relationship to Smith have not been disclosed. Responding to the incident at 8 p.m., numerous police cars were seen in the residential area located south of the city center and near the waterfront. Jackson emphasized that the shooting was not random and noted that the victims “died outside” the home. It is unclear what charges Smith will face.

News Source : Fox News

Source Link :Neighbor arrested after Maryland home shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 wounded: report breaking news – Son Dakika – Son Dakika Haberleri/