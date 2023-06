Breaking News: 2 dead in JGSDF shooting range, male soldier confirmed dead, 18-year-old soldier arrested for attempted murder, Gifu City

Breaking News

Gunshots fired at JGSDF shooting range, resulting in 2 deaths. Male soldier confirmed dead and an 18-year-old soldier arrested for attempted murder on the scene in Gifu City.

FNN Prime will provide updates as more information becomes available.





