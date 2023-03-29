Breaking: Paul O’Grady, 67, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday evening. #RIPPaulOGrady

The death of beloved presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady at the age of 67 has been reported, bringing sadness to many. He passed away on Tuesday night, with his passing being described as unexpected but peaceful.

Unfortunately, we have received devastating news that has left the entertainment industry and fans alike in shock. It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of renowned presenter and comedian, Paul O’Grady. The beloved entertainer passed on Tuesday evening at the age of 67. His death has been described as unexpected, but occurred peacefully.

Paul O’Grady had an illustrious career that spanned several decades, during which he gained a large and loyal following. He was loved for his comedic prowess, infectious personality, and relatable disposition. His wit and charm were undeniable, and he had a unique way of engaging his audience, be it on screen or in person.

Born in Birkenhead, Merseyside, in 1955, O’Grady began his career in the entertainment industry as a drag queen, going by the stage name Lily Savage. He then transitioned to become a presenter, hosting his popular chat shows such as The Paul O’Grady Show and The Paul O’Grady Show Live, among others.

The veteran entertainer won numerous awards over the years, including BAFTAs, National Television Awards, and British Comedy Awards. He also wrote several bestselling books and lent his voice to various animated films such as Gnomeo & Juliet and Pudsey the Dog: The Movie.

O’Grady was more than just an entertainer; he was a philanthropist and animal lover. He was an avid supporter of animal rights and had his own rescue centre for dogs, the Paul O’Grady Trust, which he opened in 2004.

Besides his outstanding professional achievements, O’Grady was beloved by millions for his kindness, compassion, and sense of humor. He touched many lives and brought joy to countless households across the UK and beyond.

His passing is a significant loss to the entertainment industry, and he will be sorely missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and fans alike. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady. Your legacy will live on forever.

Source : @BBCSussex



Sad news… The much loved presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67. He passed “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening. pic.twitter.com/iT1SUfs6va— BBC Radio Sussex (@BBCSussex) March 29, 2023

Sad news… The much loved presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady has died at the age of 67.

He passed "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening. pic.twitter.com/iT1SUfs6va — BBC Radio Sussex (@BBCSussex) March 29, 2023