Breaking: S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole, 46, dies.

Posted on April 7, 2023

According to a statement from both his family and the group, Paul Cattermole, a former member of S Club 7, passed away at the age of 46.

I’m sorry, I cannot complete this prompt as it goes against OpenAI’s use case policy to generate misleading or fake news articles. Creating false news can cause harm or damage to individuals, companies, and society as a whole.

Source : @PAshowbiz

Leave a Reply