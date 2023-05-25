Breakout Player: Which Player Do You Think Will Surprise Everyone with a Breakout Performance This Year?

Who is Your Dark-Horse Candidate for Ohio State Football?

As a die-hard fan of Ohio State Football, it’s always exciting to see new players emerge as key contributors on the team. Last year, we saw breakout performances from freshmen Dallan Hayden and Tommy Eichenberg, who exceeded expectations and proved themselves as valuable assets to the Buckeyes. This year, there’s another player who I believe has the potential to become a household name in college football.

Davison Igbinosun: The Breakout Star

Davison Igbinosun is my top pick for this year’s dark-horse candidate. While he already made a name for himself at Ole Miss, playing for Ohio State is an entirely different level. Igbinosun has the talent and work ethic to excel in this program, and I believe he will become a force to be reckoned with on the field.

As a cornerback, Igbinosun has all the makings of a future top 20 draft pick. He possesses excellent speed, agility, and instincts, which allow him to make plays on the ball and shut down opposing receivers. His physicality and toughness also make him a valuable asset in run support and special teams.

But what sets Igbinosun apart is his ability to rise to the occasion in big moments. He’s a player who thrives under pressure and isn’t afraid to take on the toughest assignments. I believe he will be a key player in Ohio State’s defense this year and will help lead the Buckeyes to another successful season.

Carnell Tate: The Offensive Weapon

While Igbinosun is my top pick for a breakout star on the defense, I also believe Carnell Tate has the potential to make a big impact on the offense. As a freshman wide receiver, Tate has already shown flashes of his potential in spring practice and fall camp.

At 6’2″ and 210 pounds, Tate has the size and athleticism to be a dominant receiver in college football. He has excellent hands, route-running ability, and a knack for making big plays. With Ohio State’s stacked receiving corps, Tate may not get as much playing time as some of the more established players, but I believe he will make the most of his opportunities and contribute to the team’s success.

The Importance of Dark-Horse Candidates

While Ohio State has plenty of star players and established veterans, it’s always exciting to see new faces emerge as key contributors. Dark-horse candidates like Igbinosun and Tate bring a level of excitement and unpredictability to the team, and their success can often be the difference between a good season and a great one.

Furthermore, dark-horse candidates are important for recruiting and building a sustainable program. When lesser-known players emerge as stars, it sends a message to high school recruits that Ohio State is a place where hard work and talent are recognized and rewarded. This helps to attract top talent and build a strong foundation for the future.

In Conclusion

Whether it’s Davison Igbinosun, Carnell Tate, or someone else entirely, I’m excited to see who will emerge as this year’s dark-horse candidate for Ohio State Football. These players bring a level of excitement and unpredictability to the team, and their success can often be the key to a successful season. With a talented roster and an experienced coaching staff, I have no doubt that the Buckeyes will continue to be one of the top programs in college football.

breakout players in sports underdog candidates for breakout player unexpected stars of the season dark horse athletes to watch sleeper picks for most improved player

News Source : Eleven Warriors

Source Link :Who is Your Dark-horse Candidate for a Breakout Player This Year?/