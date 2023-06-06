“Breakout WRs 2023”: Peter Schrager reveals the top 5 emerging WRs of 2023 with WR Garrett Wilson taking the lead as No. 1, D-Hopkins excluded.

Introduction:

In the world of football, wide receivers are the most exciting and dynamic players on the field. They are the ones who catch passes, run the routes, and make the big plays. Every year, there are new breakout stars at the wide receiver position, and 2023 is no different. In this article, we will take a closer look at the top five breakout wide receivers of 2023, as unveiled by GMFB’s Peter Schrager.

Heading 1: No. 1 Breakout WR – Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson is a wide receiver out of Ohio State who is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in the game. He has a rare combination of speed, athleticism, and hands that make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Schrager believes that Wilson will be the breakout star of the 2023 season, and it’s not hard to see why. In his sophomore season, Wilson had 43 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns, and he is expected to build on that performance in his junior year. With his size, speed, and hands, he has all the tools to be a superstar in the NFL.

Heading 2: No. 2 Breakout WR – Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle is a wide receiver out of Alabama who is known for his speed and explosiveness. Schrager believes that he will be the second breakout star of the 2023 season, and it’s easy to see why. In his sophomore season, Waddle had 33 catches for 560 yards and six touchdowns, and he was a key part of Alabama’s national championship-winning team. With his speed and ability to stretch the field, he has the potential to be one of the most dynamic players in the NFL.

Heading 3: No. 3 Breakout WR – Rondale Moore

Rondale Moore is a wide receiver out of Purdue who is known for his speed and versatility. Schrager believes that he will be the third breakout star of the 2023 season, and it’s easy to see why. In his freshman season, Moore had 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he was one of the most exciting players in college football. With his speed, agility, and ability to play multiple positions, he has the potential to be a game-changer in the NFL.

Heading 4: No. 4 Breakout WR – Jalen Reagor

Jalen Reagor is a wide receiver out of TCU who is known for his speed and explosiveness. Schrager believes that he will be the fourth breakout star of the 2023 season, and it’s easy to see why. In his sophomore season, Reagor had 43 catches for 611 yards and five touchdowns, and he was one of the most exciting players in the Big 12. With his speed and ability to make big plays, he has the potential to be a top receiver in the NFL.

Heading 5: No. 5 Breakout WR – Michael Pittman Jr.

Michael Pittman Jr. is a wide receiver out of USC who is known for his size and hands. Schrager believes that he will be the fifth breakout star of the 2023 season, and it’s easy to see why. In his junior season, Pittman had 101 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he was one of the most productive receivers in the Pac-12. With his size, hands, and ability to make tough catches, he has the potential to be a red-zone threat in the NFL.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the 2023 NFL season is shaping up to be an exciting one for wide receivers. With players like Garrett Wilson, Jaylen Waddle, Rondale Moore, Jalen Reagor, and Michael Pittman Jr. expected to break out, fans can look forward to some incredible performances on the field. Whether it’s speed, size, or versatility, these players have all the tools to be stars in the NFL, and it will be fascinating to see how they develop over the next few years.

