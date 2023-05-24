“Breast cancer awareness”: Amy Dowden, a popular dancer from BBC Strictly, discloses her breast cancer diagnosis.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden Diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer

Professional dancer Amy Dowden, aged 32, has received the news of her diagnosis for stage three breast cancer. It is uncertain whether she will be able to participate in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series.

What is Stage 3 Breast Cancer?

Stage three breast cancer is the stage before the most severe stage, stage 4. It indicates that the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, skin, or chest wall close to the breast.

Amy Dowden’s Response to Her Diagnosis

Speaking to Hello! Magazine about her diagnosis, Amy said that she has been through quite a lot in her life and that this is another hurdle. However, she believes that being positive and strong will give her the best chance of getting back on the dance floor as soon as possible.

Amy also revealed that she had not thought it was possible to get breast cancer at her age. Her mother had breast cancer, but she had it later in life, in her 50s. She also mentioned that participating in the CoppaFeel! trek last year made her realize the importance of checking her breasts regularly. She believes that speaking out about her diagnosis might help others start checking their breasts.

Amy Dowden’s Involvement with CoppaFeel!

Last year, Amy joined I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here winner Giovanna Fletcher on a charity hike in Pembrokeshire for breast cancer charity, CoppaFeel. During the hike, she expressed her support for the charity and urged people to donate towards it. Amy’s involvement with CoppaFeel! has been significant, as it has raised awareness and encouraged people to check their breasts regularly.

The Potential Impact of Amy Dowden’s Message

Amy’s message about the importance of checking one’s breasts regularly is crucial. Breast cancer is a severe disease that can affect anyone, regardless of their age or gender. Raising awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection can save lives. Amy’s story shows that breast cancer can affect anyone and highlights the importance of regular check-ups.

Conclusion

Amy Dowden’s diagnosis is a reminder of the importance of regular check-ups and awareness of breast cancer. Early detection is crucial for successful treatment. Amy’s involvement with CoppaFeel! has been a significant contribution to raising awareness about breast cancer. We wish Amy all the best in her fight against breast cancer and hope that her story encourages others to check their breasts regularly.

