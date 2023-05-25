“Breast cancer awareness”: Encouraging Breast Cancer Checks: A Woman’s Story of Diagnosis at Age 23

Encouraging Young People to Prioritize Breast Health Awareness

As a young woman, hearing the words “breast cancer” may seem like a distant concern. However, it is important to recognize that breast cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age or gender. This is a message that is being spread by many breast cancer survivors, including those who were diagnosed in their early twenties such as Laura Hall.

The Diagnosis

Laura was only 23 years old when she found a lump on her breast. Initially, she thought it was just a cyst and did not think much of it. However, when the lump grew larger, she decided to get it checked out by a doctor. Her GP referred her to a breast clinic and after a biopsy, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Impact

Being diagnosed with cancer at such a young age was a huge shock for Laura. She had to put her career on hold and undergo treatment that included surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. The physical and emotional toll of the disease was immense and Laura felt like her life had been put on hold.

The Positives

Despite the difficult journey, Laura has found some positives through her experience. She has become an advocate for breast health awareness and volunteers for the charity Coppafeel. Through her work with the charity, she hopes to encourage other young people to prioritize breast health and to recognize the importance of regular check-ups.

“A cancer diagnosis changes you forever,” Laura said. “But it’s not all doom and gloom. I have met some amazing people through my treatment and volunteering work. I have also learned to appreciate the little things in life and to live in the moment.”

The Importance of Self-Checking

One of the key messages that Laura wants to spread is the importance of self-checking. By regularly checking your breasts for any changes, you can detect any potential issues early on and seek medical attention. This is particularly important for young people who may not be eligible for routine mammograms.

“Get to know what is normal for your body,” Laura said. “If you notice any changes, go to your GP and keep pushing if you feel as though something is wrong. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

The Role of Charities

Charities such as Coppafeel play a crucial role in raising awareness of breast cancer and encouraging young people to prioritize their breast health. Through their campaigns, they aim to break down the stigma surrounding breast cancer and to encourage people to talk openly about their experiences.

“I am so grateful for the support that I received from Coppafeel,” Laura said. “They have helped me to feel less alone and to connect with other young people who have been through similar experiences. I hope that more people will become aware of the important work that they do.”

In Conclusion

While breast cancer may seem like a distant concern for young people, it is important to recognize that it can affect anyone at any age. By prioritizing breast health awareness and regularly checking for changes, we can detect any potential issues early on and seek medical attention. Charities such as Coppafeel play a crucial role in raising awareness and supporting those affected by breast cancer. Through their work, they aim to break down the stigma surrounding the disease and encourage people to prioritize their breast health.

News Source : BBC News

Source Link :Breast cancer: Woman who got diagnosis at 23 encourages checks/