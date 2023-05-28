breast cancer diagnosis and recovery: Amy Dowden, from Strictly Come Dancing, remains optimistic after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Strictly Come Dancing professional, Amy Dowden, has announced her breast cancer diagnosis at the age of 32, but is determined to get back on the dance floor as soon as possible. Following her announcement, there was an outpouring of love and support from Strictly stars past and present, including Katya Jones, Dianne Buswell, and Johannes Radebe. In her first post since sharing the news, Amy shared a series of smiley snaps, showing that she is keen to keep her spirits high.

Amy is leaning on her family and friends, and has been surrounded by support since revealing her diagnosis. Former Strictly partner Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna immediately went to see her when they found out, and Giovanna’s encouragement has been central to Amy’s decision to share her story in the hopes of helping others.

Author Giovanni was also pivotal in the discovery of Amy’s lump, as Amy began checking her breast for lumps after doing the CoppaTrek! – a 100km walk led by her friend to raise money for breast cancer charities. CoppaFeel! has potentially saved Amy’s life, as she doesn’t know how long the lump could have been there before she noticed it and did something about it.

Amy hopes that sharing her story will help others, and is being supported by Macmillan Cancer Support. For those affected by cancer, Macmillan offers support and information through their helpline, webchat service, and website.

Despite her diagnosis, Amy is keeping her spirits high and enjoying time with her family, including her darling nephew Jacob. She bought him his first set of wheels for his first birthday, but he was more interested in soaking his outfit with his outdoor rainforest water table! Family time has been just what Amy needed, and she has hailed Team GB rowing champ Erin Kennedy, who has also had cancer, an inspiration.

Amy’s determination to get back on the dance floor is an inspiration to us all, and her positive attitude and support network are sure to help her through this difficult time.

News Source : Emily Bashforth

Source Link :Strictly’s Amy Dowden in high spirits after breast cancer diagnosis/