breast cancer diagnosis: Frankie Bridge discusses her mother’s heartbreaking breast cancer diagnosis

Frankie Bridge speaks out on mother’s devastating breast cancer diagnosis and harrowing treatment

Frankie Bridge, former member of The Saturdays and current Loose Women star, has opened up about her mother’s “horrific” breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Viv Sandford was diagnosed with stage 2, grade 3 breast cancer, but fortunately caught it early. Frankie spoke about how her mother shielded her from the worst of it, but that seeing the effects of chemotherapy had a profound effect on her.

Frankie also admitted that she had never checked her own breasts for lumps because no one in her family had ever had cancer. However, her mother’s diagnosis made her realize that anyone can be affected and early diagnosis is key.

Frankie’s story comes after Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden announced her own breast cancer diagnosis at the age of 32. Dowden, who has battled Crohn’s Disease since childhood, described her diagnosis as “another hurdle” to overcome, but is determined to get back on the dance floor as soon as possible.

What is breast cancer?

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world, with over 55,000 new cases in the UK each year. It develops from a cancerous cell in the lining of a duct or lobule in one of the breasts. When it spreads into surrounding breast tissue, it is called an “invasive” breast cancer.

Most cases develop in women over the age of 50, but younger women can also be affected. Breast cancer can also develop in men, although this is rare. Staging refers to how big the cancer is and whether it has spread. The cancerous cells are graded from low (slow growth) to high (fast-growing), with high-grade cancers more likely to come back after treatment.

What causes breast cancer?

The exact reason why a cell becomes cancerous is unclear, but it is thought that something damages or alters certain genes in the cell, making it abnormal and multiply. There are some risk factors that can increase the chance of developing breast cancer, such as genetics.

What are the symptoms of breast cancer?

The usual first symptom of breast cancer is a painless lump in the breast, although most breast lumps are not cancerous and are fluid-filled cysts, which are benign. The first place that breast cancer usually spreads to is the lymph nodes in the armpit, causing a swelling or lump. It is important to regularly check your breasts for any changes and speak to your doctor if you notice anything unusual.

For more information on breast cancer, visit breastcancernow.org or call their free helpline on 0808 800 6000.

News Source : By Owen Tonks For Mailonline

Source Link :Frankie Bridge speaks on mother’s devastating breast cancer diagnosis/