“Breast cancer symptoms”: Important Breast Cancer Symptoms and Signs to Pay Attention to

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden’s shock diagnosis has prompted calls to look out for key breast cancer symptoms

Amy Dowden, a professional dancer on the hit TV show Strictly Come Dancing, has recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer. The 31-year-old Welsh dancer was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a non-invasive breast cancer that affects the milk ducts in the breast.

Dowden’s diagnosis has prompted calls for women to be vigilant and look out for key breast cancer symptoms. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the UK, with around 55,000 women being diagnosed each year. It’s important to know what to look out for and to seek medical advice if you notice any changes in your breasts.

Breast cancer symptoms

The most common symptom of breast cancer is a lump in the breast, but there are other signs to look out for too. These can include:

Changes in breast size or shape

Dimpling or puckering of the skin

Nipple changes, such as inversion or discharge

Redness or rash on the breast or nipple

Swelling or lump in the armpit

It’s important to remember that not all lumps are cancerous, and some women may have lumpy breasts as a normal part of their breast tissue. However, if you notice any changes in your breasts that are unusual for you, it’s important to seek medical advice as soon as possible.

Breast cancer screening

Breast cancer screening is offered to women in the UK aged between 50 and 70, every three years. Women over the age of 70 can still have screening, but they will need to contact their local screening unit to arrange an appointment.

However, it’s important to remember that screening is not foolproof and can miss some cancers. Therefore, it’s important to be aware of your own breasts and to seek medical advice if you notice any changes.

Reducing your risk of breast cancer

There are some things you can do to reduce your risk of breast cancer. These include:

Maintaining a healthy weight

Being physically active

Limiting alcohol intake

Not smoking

Breastfeeding, if you can

It’s also important to attend any breast screening appointments you’re invited to, as this can help to detect any cancers early.

Support for those with breast cancer

If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with breast cancer, there is support available. The NHS website has information about treatment options and support services, and there are many charities that offer support too.

Breast Cancer Now is the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, and they offer support and information to anyone affected by breast cancer. They have a helpline that you can call for advice and support, and they also offer online forums where you can connect with others who have been through similar experiences.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is another charity that supports those with breast cancer. They offer grants to charities that provide practical and emotional support to those with breast cancer, and they also have a directory of support services on their website.

Conclusion

Breast cancer is a common cancer in women, but with early detection and treatment, the outlook is often good. It’s important to be aware of the symptoms of breast cancer and to seek medical advice if you notice any changes in your breasts. Breast screening is also important, but it’s not foolproof, so it’s important to be aware of your own breasts too. Reducing your risk of breast cancer by maintaining a healthy lifestyle is also important. If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with breast cancer, there is support available, so don’t hesitate to seek it out.

News Source : BirminghamLive

Source Link :Key breast cancer symptoms and signs you shouldn't ignore/