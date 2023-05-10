Breath Mint From A Tin : The History and Evolution of Breath Mints in Tins

The Fascinating History and Evolution of Breath Mints in Tins

Breath mints are small, candy-like confections that are designed to freshen one’s breath after consuming strong-smelling foods or beverages. They come in various shapes, sizes, and flavors and are usually packaged in small, convenient tins. The history of breath mints in tins is a fascinating one, reflecting both the evolution of candy-making techniques and the changing tastes and preferences of consumers over time.

Early Breath Mints: From Tablets to Spiced Comfits

The earliest breath mints were likely small, hard candies made from sugar and flavored with herbs or spices. These would have been sold loose, in bulk, or in small paper or cloth bags. One of the earliest known breath mints was the “tablet” of the ancient Greeks and Romans, which was made from honey, myrrh, and other aromatic substances. These were often carried in small boxes or pouches and used to freshen breath before important social occasions.

In the Middle Ages, breath mints became more widely available as sugar became more affordable and widely available. One popular type of medieval breath mint was the “spiced comfit,” which was made by coating a seed or nut with sugar and spices and then baking it until it became hard. These were often sold in small, ornate boxes or tins and were considered a luxury item.

Breath Mints in the 19th Century: From Fisherman’s Friend to Altoids

By the 19th century, breath mints had become a popular confection in their own right. One of the most famous early brands was Fisherman’s Friend, which was first introduced in 1865 in Fleetwood, England. These menthol-flavored lozenges were originally marketed to fishermen and sailors as a remedy for seasickness and other ailments but soon became popular as a general breath freshener.

The first breath mints to be sold in tins were likely Altoids, which were first introduced in England in the 1780s. These small, round mints were made from peppermint oil and were originally sold in paper bags. However, in the early 20th century, they began to be sold in small, metal tins, which made them more convenient for consumers to carry around.

Other popular breath mints that were sold in tins in the early 20th century included Sen-Sen and Beeman’s gum. Sen-Sen was a licorice-flavored breath freshener that was first introduced in the 1890s and was sold in small paper packets. However, in the early 20th century, it began to be sold in small, metal tins. Beeman’s gum, which was introduced in 1898, was originally marketed as a digestive aid but soon became popular as a breath freshener. It was sold in small, metal tins that were designed to fit in a pocket or purse.

Breath Mints in the 1920s and 1930s: From Smith Brothers Cough Drops to Life Savers

During the 1920s and 1930s, breath mints in tins became more popular as a result of advances in candy-making technology. One of the most popular brands of this era was Smith Brothers Cough Drops, which were introduced in the 1870s but became popular as a general breath freshener in the early 20th century. Smith Brothers Cough Drops were sold in small, metal tins that were decorated with colorful graphics and illustrations.

Another popular brand of breath mints in tins from this era was Life Savers, which were first introduced in 1912. These small, ring-shaped mints were originally sold in paper rolls, but in the 1920s, they began to be sold in small, metal tins. The tins were often decorated with colorful graphics and illustrations and were designed to be reused as storage containers for other small items.

Breath Mints in the Post-World War II Era: From Certs to Tic Tac

In the post-World War II era, breath mints in tins continued to be popular, with brands like Altoids and Sen-Sen still selling well. However, new brands and flavors also began to emerge. One of the most popular new brands was Certs, which were introduced in 1956. Certs were small, candy-coated mints that were available in a variety of flavors, including spearmint, cinnamon, and fruit flavors. They were sold in small, metal tins that were designed to fit in a pocket or purse.

In the 1970s and 1980s, breath mints in tins continued to evolve, with new brands and flavors being introduced. One popular brand from this era was Tic Tac, which was introduced in Italy in 1969 and became popular in the United States in the 1970s. Tic Tac mints were small, oval-shaped mints that were available in a variety of flavors, including mint, cinnamon, and fruit flavors. They were sold in small, plastic containers that were designed to fit in a pocket or purse.

Breath Mints Today: From Ice Breakers to New Flavors

In recent years, breath mints in tins have continued to be popular, with new brands and flavors being introduced all the time. One popular brand is Ice Breakers, which was introduced in 1996. Ice Breakers are small, sugar-free mints that are available in a variety of flavors, including mint, cinnamon, and fruit flavors. They are sold in small, plastic containers that are designed to fit in a pocket or purse.

Overall, the history and evolution of breath mints in tins reflects the changing tastes and preferences of consumers over time. From the early spiced comfits of the Middle Ages to the modern, sugar-free mints of today, breath mints in tins have come a long way. Whether it’s Altoids, Tic Tacs, or Ice Breakers, these small, convenient confections will likely continue to be a popular way to freshen one’s breath for many years to come.