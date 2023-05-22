Breckenridge homicide investigation today : Breckenridge: Homicide Suspected as Deputies Investigate Suspicious Death in Summit County

Posted on May 22, 2023

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating a suspicious homicide after finding an unresponsive woman at the Villas at Swans Nest Complex in Breckenridge. No arrests have been made and there is currently no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari.

