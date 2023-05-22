Breckenridge homicide investigation today : Breckenridge: Homicide Suspected as Deputies Investigate Suspicious Death in Summit County

Breckenridge: Homicide Suspected in Investigation of Suspicious Death by Summit County Deputies today 2023.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating a suspicious homicide after finding an unresponsive woman at the Villas at Swans Nest Complex in Breckenridge. No arrests have been made and there is currently no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari.

Read Full story : Summit County: Deputies investigating suspicious death as homicide in Breckenridge /

News Source : Colleen Flynn

Breckenridge homicide investigation Summit County suspicious death Sheriff’s office investigates Breckenridge homicide Suspicious death in Summit County Breckenridge crime scene investigation