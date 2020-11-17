Breckin Muzzy Death -Dead : Breckin Muzzy of University of South Carolina has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Breckin Muzzy of University of South Carolina has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

Thoughts and prayers to the lowcountry family of Breckin Muzzy. Breckin passed away over the weekend at USC. His FB page said he attended Governor’s School for Math and Science.

Today our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Breckin Muzzy, a beloved member of the Gamecock Family.@UofSCStudents, help is available. Make an appointment to speak to a counselor if you or someone you know needs support. https://t.co/ThxCDV41Mz — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) November 16, 2020

