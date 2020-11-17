Breckin Muzzy Death -Dead : Breckin Muzzy of University of South Carolina has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 17, 2020
0 Comment

Breckin Muzzy Death -Dead : Breckin Muzzy of University of South Carolina has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Breckin Muzzy of University of South Carolina has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

Thoughts and prayers to the lowcountry family of Breckin Muzzy. Breckin passed away over the weekend at USC. His FB page said he attended Governor’s School for Math and Science.

“University of South Carolina on Twitter: “Today our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Breckin Muzzy, a beloved member of the Gamecock Family. @UofSCStudents, help is available. Make an appointment to speak to a counselor if you or someone you know needs support. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Breckin Muzzy Death -Dead : Breckin Muzzy of University of South Carolina has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.